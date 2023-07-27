DES MOINES, Iowa — While central Iowa is in the midst of the worst heat and humidity of the year so far, there are some signs that cooler weather is heading our way for the month of August.

So far, July has actually been a mostly “cool” month. Temperatures have been about a degree below average. After a stretch of upper 80s to low 90s around the beginning of the month, temperatures cooled for the next several days. The middle of the month was also generally cooler than normal.

July has also been a dry month for Des Moines. Only one day recorded rainfall over half an inch. Most other rainfall amounts were rather minimal and sporadic. For that reason, Des Moines sits about an inch below normal rainfall amounts for the month of July.

While the first week of August looks to remain warm and humid, there are signs of relief in sight. A pattern shift looks to bring the potential of cooler air over the state of Iowa. The Climate Prediction Center’s 30 Day Temperature Outlook shows elevated probabilities of below average temperatures for central Iowa.

One potential reason for increased odds of cooler weather: expected precipitation amounts. The pattern shift that will likely arrive for the second half of August may also lead to increased rainfall.

This would be welcome news, as much of the state is still under some form of drought. The latest drought monitor shows moderate drought creeping into southern Polk county, as well as a persistent area of extreme drought in southeastern Iowa.

While there are decent signals of cooler conditions in August (especially in the second half of the month), there will of course be the expected up and downs that come with Iowa weather!