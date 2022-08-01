IOWA — The heat and humidity is building across Central Iowa to start the month of August. A very hot air mass will spread across the Central Plains to the Upper Midwest, after searing the Northwest US with record-breaking heat last week.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s today, but with dew points back in the upper 60s to low 70s, it will feel more like the upper 90s to 100 as soon as this afternoon.

Heat Index Values Monday Afternoon

A warm front pushes in from the southwest this evening. There may be a few isolated showers and storms that may pop up in southwest Iowa this evening along the front.

The warm front definitely brings in the heat. We’ll rise to the upper 90s on Tuesday. Dew points will be higher as well which means more of an uncomfortable feel to the air and heat index values will rise to 105 to 110 in Central to Western Iowa.

Heat Index Values Tuesday Afternoon

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday.

Heat Advisory on Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday afternoon, you will want to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned location as much as possible, and check on older relatives and friends who may not have air conditioning. Young children and pets should never be left in cars during the heat. If you work outside in the heat, take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning and stay well hydrated.

Temperatures will return back to the low 90s through the end of the work week but upper 90s return in time for the weekend.

7 Day Temperature Trend Des Moines

Stay up to date with the forecast here.