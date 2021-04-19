April Snow: Not that Unusual

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow in April actually does frequently happen most years and is not that unusual. Granted, Iowa doesn’t see much snow in April, but most years, some snow does fall during this spring month. In fact, one of the bigger snowstorms of the past happened in April on the 7th through 9th in 1973. More than a foot of snow fell in Des Moines.



Here’s a look at some of the facts on April Snow in Des Moines.



On Average, April has 1.8″ of snow.



There have only been 25 years where April did not receive any snow. The most recent being April 2016.



The snowiest April day was April 9, 1973, when 10.3″ of snow fell. From April 7-9, 1973, the highest 3 Day total of snow occurred with 13.8″. The most snow ever measured on the ground was 12″ on April 10th, 1973.



The latest final 1″ of snow occurred on May 3, 1907 & 2013.

The latest final 0.1″ of snow occurred on May 15, 1907.

The latest final trace of snow occurred on May 28, 1947.



As for the cold, here are some of the latest freezing temperatures to occur in Des Moines:

Latest final 36°: May 31, 1889

Latest final 32°: May 29, 1947

Latest final 28°: May 7, 1931



April on average has a maximum temperature of 62.3°.

April on average has a minimum temperature of 41.1°.

April has an average daily temperature of 51.7°.



The coldest April temperature ever is 9° on April 3, 1975.

The warmest April temperature ever is 93° on April 22, 1980.



Thank you to the Des Moines National Weather Service for compiling this climate data.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction