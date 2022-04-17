The skies over Iowa were illuminated by the “Pink” Full Moon this Easter weekend. The full moon is not actually pink, but each full moon has a name. Pink is the Native American name for the full moon during the month of April. The reason for the name is the blossoming of the Phlox wildflower this time of year in eastern part of the country. This full moon is also considered the Paschal Full Moon as it occurs just before the Christian Easter holiday, but also is associated with Hindus and Buddhists practices.



If you have a photo of the Pink Full Moon that you’d like to share with us, submit it by clicking here.



A number of WHO13 viewers captured the beautiful pink full moon and shared their pictures with us. See them here:

Amy Litwiller – New Sharon

Julie Vanderlinden Centerville

Leonard Christman

Rob Riggins – Lake Panorama

Tony Pelican – The Bridge District in the East Village