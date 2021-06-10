The 2021 drought worsens in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The job market went from layoffs and cutbacks to now hundreds of job openings across the metro, and it's been tough for employers to fill them. That’s why recruiters are trying new things to get people back to work. Temp agency Remedy Intelligent Staffing hosted a drive-through job fair; something it's never done before, but a way to bring the unemployed to them.

“It has been rough for me and my family members because it's like, not everybody's gonna hire you,” Marshay Collier, one attendee at the job fair, said. “You know they want you to have this, that, shots and all that so it's been, it's been rough.”