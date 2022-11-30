DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures dropped to the teens and wind chills were near zero Wednesday morning, but those strong winds will soon shift, bringing warmer weather to central Iowa for Thursday and Friday.

Conditions stay chilly through the day Wednesday, with temperatures not warming past the upper 20s. Skies stay quite sunny with winds somewhat decreasing through the day.

Lows fall back to the teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Winds ramp back up Thursday but this time out of the south. That will help temperatures rise to the mid 40s by the afternoon along with more sunshine. That’s more than 15° warmer than Wednesday!

Expected Winds 2PM Thursday, December 1

Expected Temperatures 2PM Thursday, December 1

Temperatures climb even more Friday, where highs could reach the mid-50s. The day starts out windy, and clouds build in by the afternoon as a cold front pushes through the region Friday evening. That will bring even windier conditions (gusts around 40 mph).

Expected Temperatures 4PM Friday, December 2

Expected Winds 8PM Friday, December 2

That cold front and strong winds bring big changes by Saturday, taking temperatures down to the low 30s. This is typical midwestern weather whiplash!