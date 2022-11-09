DES MOINES, Iowa — A cold front moves through midday Thursday, bringing chances for showers and storms and much colder conditions for at least the next week.

Temperatures stay mild Wednesday, but southerly winds bring persistent cloud cover and breezy conditions, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Those southerly winds keep us in the mid 60s overnight, meaning we’ll start Thursday on a warm note.

Temperatures 8AM Thursday, November 10

An approaching cold front will bring an end to the mild conditions by midday. The front moves in during the late morning to early afternoon hours, likely between 11AM and 1PM. As it does so, showers and storms will develop along the front.

StormPath 12PM Thursday, November 10

Thunderstorms will be more likely in eastern Iowa thanks to a later arrival time of the front and therefore more sun (which acts as fuel to any storms that develop). Storms that develop in eastern Iowa could bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Temperatures plummet through Thursday afternoon. By the late afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 40s. Lows drop to the low to mid 20s overnight due to clearing skies and breezy northwesterly winds.

Temperatures 7PM Thursday, November 10

Friday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s, and it will feel like the upper single digits! Friday and into the weekend, highs will struggle to get into the 30s. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s.

Temperatures and Wind Chill 8AM Friday, November 11

The cold air is on track to stick around through at least the first half of next week. The long-term forecast keeps temperatures below average for the next two weeks.