Traveling for Thanksgiving? Check out the weather forecast

Whether you are traveling across Iowa, the Midwest, or the United States the WHO 13 Weather Team has you covered with a travel forecast.

Today in Iowa

Today will be dry and mostly sunny in Iowa, but the strong south wind will boost highs into the 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the 40s.

Today in the Midwest

Today will be one of the warmest days of the week across the Midwest. The Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin can expect a few clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s. From Nebraska and Kansas to Illinois, strong south winds will accompany the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the 60s to the west, cooling to the mid 40s across Illinois.

Tomorrow in Iowa

Wednesday will start off cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will peak around the mid and upper 50s in central Iowa by the early afternoon before a cold front arrives during the late afternoon and evening, sending temps back into the 40s by 6 PMM and the 30s by 9 PM. The wind will shift from SW 10-20 mph in the morning to W at 10-15 mph by the noon hour. Strong NW winds will arrive by 8 PM.

Tomorrow in the Midwest

Wednesday will be a day of change as a strong cold front starts to move through the upper Midwest. The cloudy morning will keep temperatures in the 40s-50s from Nebraska and Kansas through Missouri and Iowa. Much colder air is anticipated across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, but it will still be above average for the morning with lows in the 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will be warm for some and cold for others. The upper Midwest states and parts of Nebraska/NW Iowa will see a drop in temperature by the afternoon. Expect 20s and low 30s. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s across Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois. Dry weather will last until the late evening when showers and thunderstorms develop along the cold front from Michigan through Illinois, Missouri, and Oklahoma. This line will move southeast late Wednesday into Thursday morning.