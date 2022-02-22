Today

Snow will continue in northern Iowa through about noon before it fully pushes into Minnesota and Wisconsin. Because temperatures will remain in the teens and 20s today, untreated roads will remain slick due to the freezing rain/sleet/snow mix that fell throughout the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for northern and eastern Iowa until 6 PM.

Although it will be dry, the wind will be a nuisance through the rest of today. Expect a northwest wind sustained between 10 and 20 mph with wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits until 4 pm but drop below zero throughout the evening and overnight.

Wednesday

As our low-pressure system continues to push east the wind will weaken a bit into Wednesday. High pressure to the north will mean less cloud cover is expected during the early hours. Expect morning temperatures in the single digits with wind chills as low as -10° in central Iowa and as low at -15 to -20° in northern Iowa. A few mid and upper-level clouds will arrive from the west during the late morning and early afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper teens to near 20°.

Thursday

An upper-level wave will bring chances for snow again on Thursday. As of today, the morning commute doesn’t look to be an issue as most of the snow will fall during the afternoon and evening. This could lead to some light snow accumulation during the evening commute. Use extreme caution on any road where snow has accumulated. Because temperatures will be in the teens and 20s at the surface and even colder above the surface all day Thursday there is no chance for any mix of precipitation. Snow accumulation looks to stay between 0.5″ and 3″ with the highest amounts in eastern Iowa.

Snow accumulation likely Thursday, February 24th

