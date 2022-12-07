DES MOINES, Iowa — Conditions look quiet and pleasant Wednesday before a weather system arrives Thursday afternoon, bringing rain to central and southern Iowa and a sloppy Thursday evening and Friday morning commute for northern Iowa.

Clouds increase somewhat overnight but conditions should remain mostly dry. Some patchy fog and freezing drizzle is possible Thursday morning. Combined with temperatures well below freezing, some slick spots are definitely possible if fog and drizzle develops.

Precipitation moves in from the southwest early Thursday afternoon. For a narrow window in the early afternoon, a rain/snow mix (and some freezing rain or drizzle) is possible before warmer air arrives, changing precipitation over to just rain along and south of I-80.

A wintry mix continues north and west of I-80, causing slick conditions for northern Iowa. The rest of the state should see rain for the rest of Thursday, bringing some much-needed moisture.

Precipitation eventually changes over to all snow in northern Iowa and rain wraps up farther south Thursday evening. Some snow persists in northern Iowa overnight, lingering into Friday morning. This will mean most travel issues stay in northern Iowa Friday morning.

There is quite a bit of inconsistency among forecast data as to where snow will actually stick and how much will do so. The biggest takeaway is that a wet, slushy mix of rain and snow could cause slick conditions Thursday night and Friday morning in northern Iowa. The rest of the state shouldn’t see many travel issues in that timeframe.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures are on track to warm into the mid-40s. More rain is possible early next week.