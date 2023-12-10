Our stretch of dry weather in central Iowa continues this month. Des Moines is 2.66″ of liquid precipitation below what is considered average for the period beginning October 1st and ending on 12/10/23 as seen in the above image from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Similarly, many parts of central Iowa are well below-average for snowfall so far this cold season (above).

Going back the beginning of 2023, we are in the neighborhood of 10″ below average for total precipitation through December 9th. Many parts of eastern Iowa have deficits of over a foot of rainfall, as seen above in this image from the IEM.

The drought monitor, produced on Thursday 12/7, unsurprisingly puts many parts of Iowa in severe to extreme drought.

Our dry stretch continues at least into the upcoming weekend, and temperatures through 12/20 look to be well above-average, as projected by the Climate Prediction Center.

In fact, it appears we may continue to see mild December temperatures through at least Christmas eve.

WHO13’s seven-day outlook, produced Sunday evening 12/10/23, above.