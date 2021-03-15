Spring Snow Storm Winding Down Across Iowa

Counties continue to be removed from the overnight Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning as dry air surges across the state from the southwest. There were strong winds along with heavy rain and slushy snow across the state from Sunday evening through very early this morning. It will be drier the rest of the day with only a few flurries or some drizzle with the clouds. Winds will remain brisk.

Since Sunday morning, a good deal of rain fell across the state. Here is a look at some of the highest totals:

Creston 2.09″

Atlantic 1.91″

Lamoni 1.86″

Audubon 1.58″

Des Moines 1.03″

Chariton 0.97″

Ames 0.97″

Carroll 0.96″

Osceola 0.89″

Snow began late Sunday night in northern Iowa. Here are a few totals that have come in as of 7 AM:

Algona 5.0″

Swea City (Kossuth County) 3.6″

Iowa Falls 3.5″

Fort Dodge 2.5″

Paton (Greene County) 2.0

Des Moines 1.3″

Ames 1.0″

It will be a cloudy and breezy day today with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Some snow will linger across far Northern and Northeastern Iowa through the morning.

Another chance of rain arrives on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day for Central Iowa. See the full forecast here.