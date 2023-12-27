As forecast, the heaviest totals overnight and this morning fell in southern Iowa where the rate of snowfall was able to overcome warm ground and pavement.

In addition to the numbers above, Murray had 4.3″, Osceola 3.5″, and New Virginia 3″ of new snow.

As mentioned above, pavement and soil temperatures melted some of the snow as it fell, limiting totals, especially north into the metro area.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast. We may see a little light mix late in the day on Thursday, then a dry stretch moves in again in the new year.