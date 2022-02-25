IOWA – Thursday’s snowfall broke a record in Des Moines. The city measured 5.2” of snow, which breaks the 5.1” record from 1975.

Here are some of the snow totals recorded from Thursday’s storm:

Des Moines — 5.2″

Polk City — 5.2″

Pella — 5″

Knoxville — 5″

Ames — 4″

The dry, fluffy snow caused some travel issues because of the timing. Multiple accidents were reported during Thursday evening’s commute, when the snow was falling most heavily.

Road conditions have been improving overnight thanks to the work of snow plow drivers clearing the way for motorists. Check out the current road conditions here.