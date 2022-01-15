Snow totals for central Iowa from January 14-15 storm

ANKENY, Iowa -- The hum of a snowblower became Iowa's soundtrack on Saturday. "It was crazy, trust me," said Elisha Dylan, who is still getting used to Iowa winters after moving to America from Africa in 2010.

Nearly a foot of snow blanketed some parts of Ankeny. Residents like Larry Ward were prepared to be snowed in. "I've lived in Iowa my whole life, so I knew it was coming sooner or later," said Ward.