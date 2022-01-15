Snow totals for central Iowa from January 14-15 storm

Here is a look at snow totals as of 10:30 AM Saturday.
Northern Iowa
Badger 12.5″
Algona 12.0″
Rockwell (Cerro Gordo) 10.5″
Swea City 10.0″
Ledyard 9.5″
Laurens 11.0″
Fort Dodge 10.0″
Hampton 9.6″
Dows 9.0″
Hubbard 8.0″
Parkersburg 8.0″
Eldora 7.5″
Iowa Falls 7.0″
Central Iowa
Des Moines 14.3″
Polk City 12.9″
Ames 12.6″
Boone 12.0″
West Des Moines 11.5″
Baxter 11.5″
Newton 11.5″
Urbandale 11.0″
Waukee 11.0″
Gilbert 11.0″
Windsor Heights 10.5″
Clive 10.5″
Madrid 10.4″
Roland 10.0″
Norwalk 9.5″
Saylorville 9.0″
Sully 9.0″
Maxwell 8.5″
Minburn 8.5″
Indianola 8.5″
Cambridge 8.0″
Marshalltown 8.0″
Van Meter 7.8″
Ankeny 7.0″
Winterset 7.0″
Adel 6.5″
New Virginia 6.0″
Nevada 5.0″
Bagley 4.8″
Earlham 4.0″
Stuart 1.0″
Southern Iowa
Oskaloosa 11.5″
Ottumwa 11.5″
Mystic 11.0″
Bussey 11.0″
Knoxville 9.5″
Blakesburg 9.5″
Melcher-Dallas 9.5″
Pella 9.0″
Albia 8.8″
Murray 8.2″
Centerville 7.8″
Drakesville 7.5″
Lorimor 6.0″
Cromwell 5.5″
New Market 5.0″
Atlantic 2.8″
We will continue to update this list as new totals come in.