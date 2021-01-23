Snow Saturday Night, Winter Storm Monday

After light snow crosses the state Saturday evening, Central and Southern Iowa will begin to brace for a potentially major winter storm on Monday with significant snow accumulation possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place until 6 AM Sunday for Northern Iowa where snow accumulations of around 2 inches, up to 4 in spots will be likely by morning. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for I-80 and areas south from 6 AM Monday through Tuesday morning.





As a strong area of low pressure pulls out the the southwest and tracks across Missouri and over Saint Louis, heavy snow will spin north out of Missouri and cover much of the southern half of Iowa. This is the classic storm track for major snow over the southern half of Central Iowa and southeast Iowa.

Snow totals for Monday-Tuesday are initially setting up to be in the 6 to 8 inch range, with some areas receiving 10+, especially over the southern two tiers of counties in the state. North of I-80, snow totals will drop off, more in the 3 to 5 inch range between I-80 and Highway 30, and a dusting to 2 inches as you reach Highway 20.

Stay tuned to the forecast on Sunday. Once the Saturday night storm is out of the way, and fresh information can be taken from a clear path for the Monday storm, the expected track and storm totals may change.