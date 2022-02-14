IOWA — The next couple of days will be relatively mild compared to what temperatures were over the weekend. Monday is expected to reach the middle 30s with a stream of upper-level cirrus clouds arriving during the evening. Lows will fall into the teens tonight, but then a warm front will bring much warmer air into Iowa for Tuesday. The wind will shift toward the southeast, gusting near 30 mph by the afternoon, but this will boost highs into the upper 40s and low 50s before sunset. The next cold front does arrive until the mid to late morning on Wednesday, so overnight temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday will be in the lower 40s.

The Wednesday morning commute will be dry for most, but a line of rain showers is possible across central Iowa. Despite that, road conditions will remain normal during this time. Also at this time, we’ll be watching a cold front push into central Iowa. Once that cold front arrives, temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s.

Temperatures will start in the lower 40s early Wednesday, but fall into the lower 30s by the afternoon

This will start the transition to a freezing rain/sleet mix which could result in some slick road conditions as early as 1-2 pm. Slick roads are more likely in southern Iowa and during the late afternoon-evening on Wednesday. Colder temperatures will eventually change this mix to snow, but the timing is still in question. This looks to happen in southeast Iowa sometime between 4 and 9 PM.

However, at this time drier air with the high pressure to the north will likely push most of the snow into Illinois and Missouri. While central Iowa could see minor snow accumulation under 2″, it’s southeast Iowa that has a better chance of seeing accumulating snowfall over 2″. Most of the snow is expected to add up overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday afternoon will be dry with some sunshine expected. This will also be our coldest day of the next week with highs in the 20s.

The end of the week will be drier with highs trending into the upper 30s and low 40s for Friday and the start of the weekend.