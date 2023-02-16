DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow pushes in from the south through Thursday morning, causing slick conditions for central and southern Iowa.

Most of southern Iowa remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 6PM Thursday. Counties right along I-80 are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Travel conditions will be difficult in these locations through the morning as snow falls. Gusty winds will also cause drifting and reduce visibility during the afternoon and evening hours.

Snow totals will be highest southeast of Des Moines, with locations like Creston, Lamoni, Ottumwa, Osceola, and Oskaloosa most likely to see 4-7″, with locally higher amounts possible.

For locations right along I-80, there will be a fairly sharp cutoff from southeast to northwest. Even within Polk county, locations on the south side of Des Moines could see totals in the upper range of 4-6″, while locations to the north (like Polk City and Ankeny) will be in the 2-3″ range.

Behind the snow, winds kick up, gusting to 25-30 mph. Temperatures plummet overnight, dropping to the single digits. Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s as skies clear. Conditions moderate over the weekend,