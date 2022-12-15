A strong low pressure system that has been slowly meandering through the Plains and Upper Midwest is bringing light snow across Iowa on Thursday. The system first brought heavy rain on Tuesday with 1 to 2″ falling across the state. Now we get a touch of winter on the backside of this spinning low.

The heaviest snow will pile up in Minnesota and a few northern Iowa counties are part of a Winter Weather Advisory today. This is where 2 to 4″ of snow is possible today into Friday.

In North Central to Central Iowa, lighter snow bands will rotate through. This will bring a trace to 2″ of snow to parts of the state, including Des Moines.

While the snow is light, it may be enough to make roads slick and heavier brief snow bands pass through during the afternoon hours. These snow bands may also drop the visibility for a short time.

Winds will also kick up today through Friday. The winds will be strong from the northwest and may gust up above 35 mph at times. This may lead to blowing snow and lower visibility, as well as some refreeze on open roads.

