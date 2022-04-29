Tornadoes, damaging straight-line wind, and hail are possible with storms across the Midwest this evening. The best chance will be in south-central/southeast Nebraska and Kansas after 3 PM, but southwest Iowa could also see scattered strong to severe storms after 7 PM.

Storms look to form in south-central Nebraska/north-central Kansas after 3 PM and move into southeast Nebraska after 5 PM. The Storm Prediction Center shows a high chance of tornadoes and straight-line wind damage for southeast Nebraska and the eastern half of Kansas.

A Level 4 (moderate risk) has been issued for southeast Nebraska and north-central Kansas with a level 3 (enhanced risk) for SW Iowa, SE Nebraska, and all of eastern Kansas. The best chance for severe weather will be throughout these areas between 3 PM and 9 PM tonight.

Parts of SW Iowa including Audubon, Union, Taylor, Ringgold, Decatur, and Clarke county are in a level 2 (slight risk) for severe weather. Most of these storms will arrive after 9 PM. Straight-line wind and some large hail will be the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the level 1 (marginal risk) which includes Des Moines, Ames, Fort Dodge, Pella, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, and Centerville. The best chance for storms will be after 10 PM.

Stay tuned for weather alerts which will likely be issued this afternoon. You can get an updated forecast of Iowa’s weather at www.who13.com/weather.