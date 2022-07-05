A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Central Iowa tonight until 10 PM.

Strong thunderstorms formed a derecho this afternoon in South Dakota, producing severe home damage and wind gusts approaching 100 mph near Huron, South Dakota.

At 4:33 PM, 80 mph winds were reported at the Sioux Falls airport.

The greatest risk for severe weather tonight in Iowa will be along and north of Highway 20, but much of Central and Western Iowa could see at least scattered severe storms the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Storms could continue or redevelop overnight, though severe weather threats should diminish during the early morning hours. The concern could then transition to heavy rain, especially in areas that could get caught under storms each of the next couple overnights, through Friday morning.