Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in Iowa the next two evenings and overnights as we continue through our holiday weekend.

An area of low pressure will be developing over Nebraska and South Dakota, and will provide support to developing strong thunderstorms both evenings, along with the help of a cold front.

The first round of severe weather will likely be late Sunday evening, and into the overnight for the early hours of Monday. Damaging winds look to be of particular concern with this round of storms, and while Central Iowa should be far enough east of the support to remain storm free, far western and northwestern Iowa, including popular holiday spots around Okoboji should pay very close attention to the forecast.

Make sure if you are planning to camp in these areas, or know friends or family that will be, to make sure there is a way to receive warnings in the night, like with your 13WarnMe app or NOAA weather radios.

As the system pulls east Monday, Western and Central Iowa will be more in reach of severe weather potential, and this could again include Lake Okoboji for a second evening. Storms likely would fire up in the early evening as temperatures hover around 90 degrees, with plenty of humidity…dew points should be in the upper 60s.

Hail and damaging winds would be a threat, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out, maybe even moreso into Northern Iowa and Minnesota as you get closer to the center of the low pressure system.