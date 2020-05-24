Watch Now
Severe Weather Possible Sunday Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are lifting up from the south Sunday evening and some of them may become strong and even severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM for parts of central and southern Iowa, including the Des Moines metro and Ames.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Some clearing Sunday afternoon has allowed for moisture and heat to rise across this area which makes it more susceptible for stronger storms as a low pressure center to the SW begins to push northeast into Iowa.

Timing:
The strongest storms are likely from the late afternoon through the late evening. (4-9 PM Sunday)
Threats:
Large hail, Damaging wind, and tornadoes.

Note: Storms across NW Missouri have already produced golf ball to baseball size hail. As this system lifts to the north and east, the south central part of Iowa (Union, Clarke, Ringgold, and Decatur county) is most likely to see this potential.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 56°

Friday

72° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 72° 52°

Saturday

67° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 10% 67° 53°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 72° 60°

Monday

79° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 79° 68°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

66°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

