After a colder Thursday, warmer weather will be back leading into the weekend. A warm front will lift into the state, dragging in warmer air, and higher dew points as we head into the weekend.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies initially as the warm front starts to make its move, with winds picking up from the southeast, gusting at times up to 25 mph.

After sunset Friday, chances for scattered showers and storms will increase during the overnight. These storms should stay under severe limits, though as the main area of low pressure arrives on Saturday, stronger storms will be possible.

Saturday’s timeline will start with some leftover scattered showers from the overnight that should move out by midday. Strong south winds will push temperatures into the 60s and dewpoints well into the 50s.

While there may be cloud cover that could limit the overall intensity of some storms, the low pressure center and fronts in the state should be strong enough to produce at least a few strong or severe storms, with damaging wind and a few tornadoes possible.

Saturday night, winds will be strong from the northwest behind this system, ushering in a cooler Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s, which will in turn lead to a chance for at least light accumulating snow Monday, mainly in SE Iowa.