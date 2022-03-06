IOWA — Barely 24 hours after deadly tornadoes swept through central and southern Iowa, those same areas will see snow tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of central and southeastern Iowa until 7 AM on Monday.

Snow Timing

Light snow looks to move into southern Iowa Sunday evening, but most of the accumulation will happen after sunset. Heavier snow will arrive before midnight and continue through early Monday. Snow does look to gradually taper off before sunrise, although slick roads are still possible during the morning commute.

Drier weather is expected by sunrise and sunshine will return for the afternoon and early evening.

Snow is likely overnight

Snow Amounts

The highest amounts of snow will occur in southeastern Iowa where up to 5″ of snow will be possible, but generally 2-4″ of snow is to be expected in most areas across central and southeastern Iowa. The northwest third of the state may see some light accumulation, but most will see less than a half inch.

Colder this week, more snow ahead

High pressure will arrive by Monday afternoon which will help clear the sky of clouds, but colder temperatures will stick around. Highs look to climb into the lower and mid 30s on Monday. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s, but the 30s and 20s will return on Wednesday. The next weather system will also arrive throughout the late week, which brings another chance for snow. It is still too early to know how much snow to expect.

