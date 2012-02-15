Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines
Iowa Road Conditions: Dial 5-1-1
Iowans have a quick and easy way to check road conditions before putting the car into drive. Just call 5-1-1. The service will collect data directly from State Troopers and will update every four or five minutes.
Click here for Iowa Winter Road Conditions Online
You can also check out the Iowa DOT’s Traveler Information with real-time conditions from sensors across the state.
Road Conditions in Surrounding States:
Illinois: Click here
Kansas: 511 or Click here
Minnesota: 511 or Click here
Missouri: Click here
Nebraska: 511 or Click here
South Dakota: 511 or Click here
Wisconsin: 511 or Click here