Road Conditions & Emergency Hotlines

Iowa Road Conditions: Dial 5-1-1

Iowans have a quick and easy way to check road conditions before putting the car into drive. Just call 5-1-1. The service will collect data directly from State Troopers and will update every four or five minutes.

Click here for Iowa Winter Road Conditions Online

You can also check out the Iowa DOT’s Traveler Information with real-time conditions from sensors across the state.

Road Conditions in Surrounding States:

Illinois: Click here

Kansas: 511 or Click here

Minnesota: 511 or Click here

Missouri: Click here

Nebraska: 511 or Click here

South Dakota: 511 or Click here

Wisconsin: 511 or Click here