Red Flag Warning for Parts of Iowa

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northwest Iowa through 8 PM Wednesday Evening. A combination of dry air, dry ground cover and strong winds is leading to the fire danger.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected to continue through 8 PM tonight. Relative humidity is as low as 25% with dew points in the 30s and 40s indicating a very dry air mass. Grasslands and crops around the area are mostly cured and able to burn easily. Any fire that starts this afternoon or evening could burn rapidly and become uncontrollable.

The winds are expected to settle down on Thursday as high pressure builds in across the state. But another weather system on Saturday will increase wind speeds again with gusts close to 50 mph possible.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 41°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 75° 41°

Thursday

54° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 54° 34°

Friday

56° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 56° 40°

Saturday

67° / 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 67° 37°

Sunday

52° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 52° 36°

Monday

52° / 35°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 52° 35°

Tuesday

55° / 49°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 55° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

