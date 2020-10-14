Red Flag Warning for Parts of Iowa

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Northwest Iowa through 8 PM Wednesday Evening. A combination of dry air, dry ground cover and strong winds is leading to the fire danger.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected to continue through 8 PM tonight. Relative humidity is as low as 25% with dew points in the 30s and 40s indicating a very dry air mass. Grasslands and crops around the area are mostly cured and able to burn easily. Any fire that starts this afternoon or evening could burn rapidly and become uncontrollable.

The winds are expected to settle down on Thursday as high pressure builds in across the state. But another weather system on Saturday will increase wind speeds again with gusts close to 50 mph possible.