IOWA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through central and southern Iowa starting Tuesday afternoon with more storms popping up during the early hours of Wednesday. Rainfall totals varied, with central and southern Iowa picking up the highest amounts. Meanwhile, most of northern Iowa saw less than a tenth of an inch.

Rainfall totals

2.27″ 4.6 mi S of Nevada

2.14″ 4.7 mi N of New Market

1.82″ 2.5 mi N of Maxwell

1.73″ 1.7 mi W of Seymour

1.55″ Grinnell

1.52″ Savannah

1.33″ 3.6 mi ENE of Moulton

1.07″ Carroll

1.01″ Numa

0.93″ 4.2 mi WNW Bloomfield

0.78″ Allerton

0.77 2.5 mi W of Ames

0.74″ Sewel

0.70″ Madrid

0.66″ Boone

0.63″ Churdan

0.59″ Centerville 0.49″ Waukee

0.49″ Ogden

0.47″ Clive

0.47″ Polk City

0.44″ 3.2 mi S of Jamaica

0.41″ NWS Des Moines

0.38″ Urbandale

0.37″ West Des Moines

0.35″ North Des Moines

0.35″ Cromwell

0.34″ E 8th & Duff in Ames

0.33″ Windsor Heights

0.32″ Promise City

0.32″ Adel

0.31″ Audubon

0.30″ Marshalltown

0.29″ Newton

0.28″ near Lake Wapello State Park

0.28″ near Floris 0.25″ Des Moines Airport

0.22″ Norwalk

0.20″ Bagley

0.19″ 2 mi W of Earlham

0.18″ Truro

0.17″ Murray

0.15″ New Sharon

0.11″ Hartford

0.08″ Story City

0.08″ Indianola

0.06″ Fort Dodge

0.05″ 4.6 mi E of Chariton

0.05″ 3.6 mi SSW of Melrose

0.05″ Ottumwa

0.03″ Pella

0.01″ Eldora

Where rainfall reports come from

Reports can come in various ways, but the most common is through the ASOS (Automated Surface Observing Systems), COOP (Cooperative Observer Program) observers and the CoCoRaHS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network).

CoCoRaHS is a great way to put your town on the map in the weather community. There are plenty of reports that come from metro areas, but it helps to piece the weather story together when we have a wide variety of reports coming from rural areas as well.

Counties with 1 or less report with last night’s storms include Adams, Audubon, Adair, Calhoun, Clarion, Decatur, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Jasper, Lucas, Marshall, Monroe, Pocahontas, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, and Wapello.

If you are interested in becoming a CoCoRaHS observer, fill out an application, or email Meteorologist Amber Alexander at amber.alexander@whotv.com.