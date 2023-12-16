Today’s rainfall through 4:10PM. Image courtesy of the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

48-hour rain totals as of 4PM Saturday, again courtesy of the IEM. Parts of north-central and northeast Iowa saw little or no precipitation.

Below are selected totals from across central Iowa:

Algona: 0.27″

Fairfield: 0.26″

Ottumwa: 0.25″

Chariton: 0.25″

Knoxville: 0.24″

Lamoni: 0.23″

Pella: 0.21″

Atlantic: 0.20″

Newton: 0.20″

Ft. Dodge: 0.20″

Centerville: 0.19″

Des Moines: 0.16″

Creston: 0.16″

Audubon: 0.16″

Ames: 0.14″

Grinnell: 0.13″

Carroll: 0.12″

Marshalltown: 0.10″

Webster City: 0.10″

Perry: 0.09″

Boone: 0.08″

Osceola: 0.07″

Ankeny: 0.06″