Today’s rainfall through 4:10PM. Image courtesy of the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
48-hour rain totals as of 4PM Saturday, again courtesy of the IEM. Parts of north-central and northeast Iowa saw little or no precipitation.
Below are selected totals from across central Iowa:
Algona: 0.27″
Fairfield: 0.26″
Ottumwa: 0.25″
Chariton: 0.25″
Knoxville: 0.24″
Lamoni: 0.23″
Pella: 0.21″
Atlantic: 0.20″
Newton: 0.20″
Ft. Dodge: 0.20″
Centerville: 0.19″
Des Moines: 0.16″
Creston: 0.16″
Audubon: 0.16″
Ames: 0.14″
Grinnell: 0.13″
Carroll: 0.12″
Marshalltown: 0.10″
Webster City: 0.10″
Perry: 0.09″
Boone: 0.08″
Osceola: 0.07″
Ankeny: 0.06″