DES MOINES, Iowa — Freezing rain moved into central Iowa Wednesday, causing slick conditions that are lingering into Thursday.

Ice caused major issues north of Des Moines, leading to crashes, slide-offs, and closing lanes on I-35 and Highway 30 at times Wednesday afternoon. Here are some of the latest ice totals:

Voorhies (Black Hawk County): 0.40″

Ames (Story County): 0.30″

Kelley (Story County): 0.25″

Wellsburg (Grundy County): 0.13″

Murray (Clarke County): 0.06″

While the most snow fell in Minnesota, some parts of northern Iowa still saw several inches:

Mason City (Cerro Gordo County): 3.5″

Humboldt (Humboldt County): 2.0″

Lu Verne (Kossuth County): 1.9″

A bit of patchy freezing drizzle is possible Thursday morning, which could cause some additional slick spots. Most of the precipitation should wrap up by noon. Winds will pick up, gusting to 40 mph at times. The strongest winds will be during the morning into the early afternoon hours.

Temperatures also plummet through the day, dropping temperatures to the single digits by early Friday morning. Wind chills Friday morning will be well below zero.

Some more light flurries will be possible Friday. Up to an inch or two could fall across northern Iowa, with other locations seeing around a dusting. Temperatures recover by the weekend, rising to the 50s by Sunday!