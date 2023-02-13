DES MOINES, Iowa — Today will be the warmest day of the week and maybe this month. February is usually cooler with the average high in Iowa on February 13th at 35 degrees. The record high today is 65 set on this day in 1921. The average low is around 17 degrees. The low this morning was 27 degrees.

Monday’s Near-Record Highs

Northern Iowa will not be as warm today as the southern border of the state. Northern Iowa will see more snow melt this afternoon. This will help temperatures climb into the upper 40s along the Iowa/Minnesota border this Monday afternoon. The Des Moines Metro area will be one of the warmest spots in the state with highs close to 60 this afternoon. On Sunday, the high was 55.

Soggy on Valentine’s Day

Heavy rain is on the way for Tuesday with totals as high as one inch in parts of Western Iowa. It will be dry and colder on Wednesday. Pockets of heavy snow return to parts of the state on Thursday.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!