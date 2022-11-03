DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly ninety percent of the state of Iowa is under at least a “moderate drought,” but a decent amount of needed rain will arrive Friday, extending into part of Saturday.

A cold front approaches from the west Friday morning. As it does so, rain moves in from the southwest, overspreading the area. Rain will be quite heavy at times. It’s possible we see a break in the rain during the late morning hours before more widespread rain moves in through the afternoon.

StormPath 9AM Friday, November 4

Most of the heavy rain is on track to move out of central Iowa by 8:00 p.m., but showers are still possible through the overnight.

StormPath 8PM Friday, November 4

By Saturday morning, much cooler air arrives, meaning a rain/snow mix is possible Saturday morning. While we could see some light accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces, travel impacts aren’t expected at this time. Rain and snow should wrap up by noon Saturday.

StormPath 9AM Saturday, November 5

When the system moves out, the heaviest rain is expected in southeastern Iowa. Locations like Grinnell, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, and Centerville could pick up over two inches. Central locations like Des Moines will likely see 1.5″ to 2″ of rain. Communities northwest of a line from Creston to Des Moines to Waterloo are more likely to see 1.5″ or less.

Forecast Rainfall from November 3, 2022 through 6AM November 5, 2022.

