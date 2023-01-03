IOWA — As freezing rain concerns melt away this afternoon, colder temperatures will swing in bringing a new round of snow to northern Iowa. Strong winds could create some blowing snow as well, and lead to slick conditions through at least the Wednesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Northern Iowa through noon on Wednesday.

In addition, fog could remain in place much of Tuesday, and will spread north through the metro and into areas near Highways 30 and 20 the rest of the day today. Patches of locally dense fog are possible, so remember to use low-beam headlights and a lower speed if traveling.

Additional rain showers are possible throughout the state this afternoon, and, as they lift northeast, will transition to snow. One to three inches of snow is possible, mainly north of Highway 20 by early Wednesday.

Snow showers could actually continue off and on over the northeast half of the state all the way to Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but will be most consistent in areas north of Highway 20 for the WHO13 area.

The low will also continue to pump colder temperatures into the state, pushing most high temperature forecasts into the upper-20s and low-30s for the next couple of days.

The forecast should quiet down for the end of the week, though there may be another slight chance for snow Friday night into Saturday.

Long-term, the forecast does look to trend warmer toward the end of the 7-day and beyond after an active couple of weeks in the state.

Stay up to date on the forecast at www.who13.com/weather.