More Snow in Southeast Iowa to Ring in 2021

An upper level low developed over Mexico yesterday and is making its way northeast thanks to high pressure on both sides of it. High pressure across the Gulf of Mexico will cause the low to lift north and east, while the high pressure to the northwest of this low will limit it’s actual northerly movement.

Overnight this low will move across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri bringing not only snow, but showers and thunderstorms into those states. However, when it makes it to Iowa, colder temperatures will keep most of the precipitation type as snow, with most of the rain occurring across the east coast.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Monroe, Wapello, Wayne, Appanoose, and Davis county from 6 AM until 9 PM on Friday, January 1st. This is where 2-4″ of snow are expected with isolated amounts between 5 and 6″.

The first snowflakes will arrive in the southeast corner of the state after sunrise with most of the snow falling during the afternoon and evening. Because of some upper level warmth, freezing rain and sleet are also possible at times during the event, but accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Snowfall amounts will be minimal along I-80 west of Grinnell, but those in the SE quarter of Iowa will see totals mainly ranging between 2-4″, but isolated amounts over 4″ are possible.

Snow will end before midnight on Saturday with a few light snow showers Saturday afternoon.