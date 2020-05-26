Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 4:00

 

Memorial Day Damage: Radar Confirmed Tornado in Polk County

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Storm damage in Johnston off of Greendale Road
  • Storm damage in Johnston off of Greendale Road
  • Greendale Road behind Hy-Vee in Johnston
  • Greendale Road behind Hy-Vee in Johnston
  • Storm damage in Johnston off of Greendale Road
  • Storm damage in Johnston off of Greendale Road
  • Large tree uprooted in Johnston
  • Siding ripped off a home near Pioneer Parkway in Johnston
  • Damage near Pioneer Parkway In Johnston
  • Damage near Pioneer Parkway In Johnston
  • Damage along Merle Hay Road In Johnston
  • Damage along Merle Hay Road In Johnston
  • Damage along Merle Hay Road In Johnston
  • Damage along Merle Hay Road In Johnston
  • View of the storm from 86th Street Overpass looking East over I-35/80. Photo by Kelcee Hunt Photography
  • Trampoline Damage in Polk City
  • Large trees down in Johnston
  • Trampoline twisted in Johnston
  • Merle Hay Road and Murray by Johnston Post Office and Hy-Vee Gas
  • Merle Hay Road and Murray by Johnston Post Office and Hy-Vee Gas
  • Merle Hay Road and Murray by Johnston Post Office and Hy-Vee Gas

At 6:32 PM on Monday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for a storm cell moving through the city of Johnston. The National Weather Service Johnston will do a storm survey tonight and possibly into Tuesday morning to confirm damage from this storm.

Rotation started to appear in radar scans just before that time in the area of Merle Hay Road and I-80/35. The storm moved in a northeasterly direction producing wind damage with large trees and tree branches down along Merle Hay Road just south of the 62nd Ave intersection.

The storm moved northeast to the southwest side of Ankeny and the southeast side of Polk City crossing Highway 415 where some homeowners also reported tree and property damage.

The rotation weakened and the warning was allowed to expire as it moved across Ankeny and toward Alleman.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Thursday

75° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 56°

Friday

72° / 52°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 72° 52°

Saturday

67° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 10% 67° 53°

Sunday

72° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 72° 60°

Monday

79° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 79° 68°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
67°

66°

5 AM
Rain
80%
66°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

67°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
67°

68°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

Latest News

More News