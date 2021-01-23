Winter Storm Set to Bring Heavy Snow Across Southern Half of Iowa Monday

Sunday is the calm before another winter storm hits parts of Central Iowa. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures comfortable for late January in the low 30s for daytime highs. Skies will stay cloudy overnight with lows in the low 20s.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 AM Monday for the southern half of Iowa, along and south of I-80. This is where the heaviest snow will fall on Monday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting at 6 AM Monday for a few counties just north of I-80, as they are on the northern edge of the heaviest snow.





As a strong area of low pressure pulls out the the southwest and tracks across Missouri and over Saint Louis, heavy snow will spin north out of Missouri and cover much of the southern half of Iowa. This is the classic storm track for major snow over the southern half of Central Iowa and southeast Iowa.

Snow totals for Monday-Tuesday are initially setting up to be in the 6 to 8 inch range, with some areas receiving 10+, especially over the southern two tiers of counties in the state. North of I-80, snow totals will drop off, more in the 3 to 5 inch range between I-80 and Highway 30, and a dusting to 2 inches as you reach Highway 20.

Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the day on Sunday for any changes, if the track of the area of low pressure shifts as that will greatly effect where the heaviest snow may fall.



Scattered snow showers will remain possible into Tuesday and Wednesday with cold temperatures in the 20s for daytime highs. We will see more clearing and sun for the end of the week and temperatures will start to warm up as well, reaching the 40s next weekend.