January 2022 was an interesting month in central Iowa with high temperatures ranging from the single digits to the mid-50s. Nearly every week temperatures swung from the single digits to the 30s, back to the teens, then up to the 40s. There were 18.7 inches of snow (1.44″ liquid precipitation) in Des Moines which tied with 2019 for the 7th snowiest January on record. Despite several days in the 50s, overall temperatures ended 4.2° below average.

The Climate Prediction center shows equal chances of average, above average, and below average precipitation and temperature for Iowa in February.

In February, Des Moines averages 10.2″ of snowfall

Past 5 years in Des Moines:

2021: 11.9″

2020: 2.7″

2019: 25.1″

2018: 12.5″

2017: 4.4″

In Des Moines, the temperature in February averages to 27.4° (average of all high and low temperatures)

Past 5 years in Des Moines:

2021: 12.2° below average

2020: 0.4° above average

2019: 9.1° below average

2018: 2.5° below average

2017: 11.8° above average

On February 1, the average high is 32° and the average low is 14°. By February 28, the average high will be up to 41° and the average low will be 23°.