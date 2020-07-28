Iowa’s Weather Channel Survey

The drought monitor is reassessed every week by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The cutoff for data is Tuesday at 8 AM, then experts analyze the data and issue the drought monitor Thursday at 8 AM.

The latest drought monitor is out and it shows some troubling evidence across western Iowa, drought conditions are worsening. In the past week much of west central Iowa was upgraded to a Category D2-Severe Drought. Although this is just under 6% of the state, the severe drought includes all of Guthrie and nearly all of Dallas county.