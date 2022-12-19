IOWA — This Christmas is going to be a white and memorable one with the biggest snowfall of the season hitting during some of the busiest travel times. If you have travel plans on Wednesday night through Friday, you may want to rethink your plans.

Monday at 6 PM

Light snow will fall across the state this afternoon and mix with freezing drizzle during the evening commute Monday. This could cause roads to get slick in spots.

Snowfall Totals Tonight

Most of the state will get under an inch of new snow. The heaviest will fall in Northwest Iowa by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be cold and dry with highs in the teens.

Wednesday at 10 PM

A bigger winter storm will start to move into Northwest Iowa by Wednesday night. This will drop several inches of snow by Friday morning. The winds will be gusting close to 50 MPH. It will feel close to -30 below when the heaviest snow is falling. Driving will be dangerous if this storm stays on track.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch starts Thursday morning and runs through Saturday morning.

9 AM Thursday

Heavy snow will fall throughout the day on Thursday with more cold air and dangerously strong winds continuing. This will lead to near-white-out conditions.

6 PM Thursday

This will be our heaviest snowfall so far this winter with 6″ plus possible in some areas of the state. If you do have to travel, you will be better off leaving before it starts on Wednesday or waiting until Saturday.