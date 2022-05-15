South Skunk River & Ioway Creek

South Skunk Near West Riverside Road Ames

Major Flood Stage: 16.5 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 16 feet Flood Stage: 12.5 feet Action Stage: 11 feet

Record Crest: 19.0 feet on 08/11/2010

Impacts:

16.8 feet: Water affects E 13th Street with closure likely.

14.1 feet: Water affects residences along Freel Drive south of Lincoln Way.

10.6 feet: Water is out of its banks at River Valley Park.

9.9 feet: Water affects low-lying fields.

Ioway Creek At Lincoln Way Ames

Major Flood Stage: 15.5 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 14 feet Flood Stage: 10 feet Action Stage: 8 feet

Record Crest: 18.54 feet on 07/09/1993

Impacts:

18.5 feet: Water reaches the perimeter fence at Furman Aquatic Center…located at 1635 13th Street.

17.3 feet: Stange Road is overtopped north of Ioway Creek. The Meadow Lane trailer park floods.

17.1 feet: Water affects the Iowa State Lied Recreation Center.

16.4 feet: Water affects the Maple…Willow and Larch dormitories on the Iowa State University campus.

15.8 feet: Water covers Lincoln Way and University Avenue. Water also reaches the top of the curb in front the Target store…located at 320 South Duff Avenue.

15.5 feet: Water affects Lincoln Way west of the bridge over Ioway Creek.

15.1 feet: Water affects the Scheman Building and Hilton Coliseum. South Duff Avenue is closed between Ioway Creek and South 3rd Street.

14.5 feet: Water reaches the CyRide building…located at the northeast corner of 1700 University Boulevard.

14.4 feet: Water covers South Duff Avenue. Water also affects the Timbercreek Apartments…located at 610 Ioway Creek Drive.

13.8 feet: Water affects the Tall Timber Apartments…located at 644 Ioway Creek Drive.

13.5 feet: Water covers 6th Street near Brookside Park.

13.3 feet: Water covers the road at 6th Street through the railroad underpass…in the Brookside Park area.

13.2 feet: Water is in the parking lots of apartments along South 5th Street.

13 feet: Water affects the South 4th Street bridge.

12 feet: Water is in the parking lots of apartments along Stonehaven Drive. The Veenker Golf Course Shed is threatened.

10.4 feet: Water affects lowlands around South 4th Street.

9.7 feet: West 190th Street is flooded where it crosses Ioway Creek…west of the intersection with 510th Street…or 2 1/2 miles southwest of Gilbert.

9 feet: Water primarily affects low lying areas near the stream.

South Skunk River Near Highway 30 Ames

Major Flood Stage: 24.5 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 23.5 feet Flood Stage: 21.5 feet Action Stage: 19 feet

Record Crest: 26.7 feet on 08/11/2010

Impacts:

26 feet: The US 30 bridge over the South Skunk River is overtopped. Widespread flooding also occurs along Dayton Avenue…as well as along I-35 south of US 30.

25 feet: I-35 south of US 30 and US 30 between Dayton and Duff Avenues flood. Hotels and industries along Dayton Avenue flood as well.

24 feet: US 30 floods between Dayton and Duff Avenues. Basements also flood in Cambridge.

21 feet: Water affects South 16th Street. Water also affects the sports complex along the river south of US 30

20.5 feet: Gravel roads just upstream from US 30 flood. Agricultural flooding also occurs from Ames downstream to northeast Polk County.

20 feet: Water affects agricultural land from Ames to Cambridge.

South Skunk River At Colfax

Major Flood Stage: 21 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 19 feet Flood Stage: 18 feet Action Stage: 15 feet

Record Crest: 23.85 feet on 08/14/2010

Impacts:

24 feet: Water reaches the bottom of the I-80 bridge as well as the Iowa 117 bridge.

22 feet: I-80 floods between mile markers 155 and 159. Much of downtown Colfax and numerous residences on the west and northwest sides of town flood.

21 feet: I-80 is threatened between mile markers 155 and 159 due to backup from Indian Creek. Water affects the railroad trestle.

20.9 feet: The levee is overtopped near the Iowa 117 bridge. The first 2 downtown blocks of Colfax adjacent to the river are inundated.

20 feet: Water affects Iowa 14 south of Newton.

19 feet: The earthen levee is overtopped west of town near the sewage disposal area. Evacuations may occur on the northwest side of Colfax. Flooding occurs in Reasnor.

15.5 feet: Storm sewers are closed. Water affects nearby agricultural land.

South Skunk River Near Oskaloosa

Major Flood Stage: 30 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 28.5 feet Flood Stage: 24.5 feet Action Stage: 18 feet

Record Crest: 26.40 feet on 08/16/2010

Impacts:

30 feet: Water affects US 63.

25 feet: The Oskaloosa water plant levee is overtopped with water into maintenance bay floor.

24.5 feet: Iowa 92 east of Oskaloosa is threatened.

23.2 feet: Water affects Highway T14 north of Pella…just south of the Marion-Jasper County line.

23 feet: Secondary roads near US 63 and Iowa 92 flood.

21 feet: Widespread flooding of agricultural and lowland areas occurs.

17 feet: Water affects agricultural land.

15 feet: The park on the south bank near the US 63 bridge floods.