North, Middle And South River Gages

North River Near Norwalk
Major Flood Stage: 26 feet
Moderate Flood Stage: 25 feet
Flood Stage: 22 feet
Action Stage: 17 feet
Record Crest:
25.33 feet on 06/17/1990
Impacts:
26 feet: Water covers parts of Highway R63.
25 feet: Highway R57 is affected.
23 feet: Secondary road closures occur.
22 feet: Water is over Iowa 28 immediately south of Norwalk. Several rural gravel roads are also threatened.
17 feet: Road closures are possible near creeks adjoining the river.
16 feet: Water affects agricultural land.
Middle River Near Indianola
Major Flood Stage: 28 feet
Moderate Flood Stage: 26 feet
Flood Stage: 23 feet
Action Stage: 19 feet
Record Crest:
26.40 ft on 06/13/1947
Impacts:
27 feet: Multiple county bridges are threatened. Widespread agricultural flooding occurs.
26 feet: Water approaches the underside of the US 65/69 overpass.
25 feet: Parts of Highway G24 are overtopped.
24 feet: Water reaches the south shoulder of Highway G24. Numerous county gravel roads are overtopped.
22 feet: Widespread agricultural flooding occurs.
20 feet: Water affects several rural county roads. Road closures are possible near creeks adjoining the river.
19 feet: Water affects agricultural land.
South River Near Ackworth
Major Flood Stage: 32 feet
Moderate Flood Stage: 30 feet
Flood Stage: 29 feet
Action Stage: 26 feet
Record Crest:
32.85 feet on 07/05/1981
Impacts:
33 feet: 168th Avenue floods near the bridge over the river.
31.8 feet: Water affects Iowa 92 east of Ackworth.
31 feet: Water reaches the underside of the bridge at 168th Avenue.
30 feet: Water covers portions of Iowa 92 and many other rural county roads. Widespread agricultural flooding occurs.
28.6 feet: Water is over Iowa 92 between mile markers 137.5 and 139.
26 feet: Road closures are possible near creeks adjoining the river.
19 feet: Water affects lowlands.