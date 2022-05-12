North, Middle And South River Gages

North River Near Norwalk

Major Flood Stage: 26 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 25 feet Flood Stage: 22 feet Action Stage: 17 feet

Record Crest: 25.33 feet on 06/17/1990

Impacts:

26 feet: Water covers parts of Highway R63.

25 feet: Highway R57 is affected.

23 feet: Secondary road closures occur.

22 feet: Water is over Iowa 28 immediately south of Norwalk. Several rural gravel roads are also threatened.

17 feet: Road closures are possible near creeks adjoining the river.

16 feet: Water affects agricultural land.

Middle River Near Indianola

Major Flood Stage: 28 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 26 feet Flood Stage: 23 feet Action Stage: 19 feet

Record Crest: 26.40 ft on 06/13/1947

Impacts:

27 feet: Multiple county bridges are threatened. Widespread agricultural flooding occurs.

26 feet: Water approaches the underside of the US 65/69 overpass.

25 feet: Parts of Highway G24 are overtopped.

24 feet: Water reaches the south shoulder of Highway G24. Numerous county gravel roads are overtopped.

22 feet: Widespread agricultural flooding occurs.

20 feet: Water affects several rural county roads. Road closures are possible near creeks adjoining the river.

19 feet: Water affects agricultural land.

South River Near Ackworth

Major Flood Stage: 32 feet Moderate Flood Stage: 30 feet Flood Stage: 29 feet Action Stage: 26 feet

Record Crest: 32.85 feet on 07/05/1981

Impacts:

33 feet: 168th Avenue floods near the bridge over the river.

31.8 feet: Water affects Iowa 92 east of Ackworth.

31 feet: Water reaches the underside of the bridge at 168th Avenue.

30 feet: Water covers portions of Iowa 92 and many other rural county roads. Widespread agricultural flooding occurs.

28.6 feet: Water is over Iowa 92 between mile markers 137.5 and 139.

26 feet: Road closures are possible near creeks adjoining the river.

19 feet: Water affects lowlands.