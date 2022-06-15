IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state.

The highest rain totals that have been reported since midnight came in near Boone.

Boone — 4.80″

Story City — 4.60″

Roland — 4:00″

Gilbert — 3.04″

Ogden — 2.70″

Ames — 2.18″

Atlantic — 1.98″

Flood Warnings

There are flood warnings in effect for portions of Boone, Dallas, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall, Polk, and Story counties.

You can keep track of Iowa river levels here. Do not try to drive through or walk through water over the road, the current could sweep you away.

Ponding in fields about 6 miles SE of Ogden in Boone County. (Courtesy: Rick Whitten)

Downed trees and roof damage were reported in Hardin County from the storm that moved through around 2:20 a.m.

Wind gusts of nearly 70 MPH were reported in southwest Iowa.

Hail was also reported in Cass County from the storm.