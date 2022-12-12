Des Moines, Iowa — Dual storm systems are slamming both coasts of the country on Monday with snow in the Northeast and heavy snow in the California mountains.

Snow in Massachusetts of around 3 inches snarled traffic and wrecked havoc on flights, while the Sierra Nevada mountains got another round of powder that would end up being measured by the foot.

A portion of I-80 between California and Nevada was shut down from the snow, and a bus accident due to slick conditions on Interstate 84 sent 18 to the hospital in Utah.

It’s this powerful storm system that will swing into the central part of the country Tuesday, bringing a risk for a severe weather outbreak near the gulf coast with an enhanced risk of tornadoes across Louisiana.

And in Iowa, we’re waiting on as much as an inch to an inch and a half of rain in the metro and southern Iowa. Rainfall totals from Lamoni to Ottumwa could end up as high as 1.5″, with around an inch expected in Des Moines.

In Northwest Iowa areas around Fort Dodge and Humboldt could see as much as a tenth of an inch of freezing rain early Tuesday, slowing commutes there, and possibly leading to school delays. A half of an inch of rain could follow by midday.

An Ice Storm Warning in in place farther to the northwest in Spencer, where icing could end up as heavy as a quarter of an inch or more, leading to risks of power outages and tree damage.

A Wind Advisory is also in place for all of the WHO13 area Tuesday, with wind gusts to 45 mph possible, further increasing the risks to any areas that see significant icing.