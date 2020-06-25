Humidity Returns Tonight with Storm Chances

Low humidity and cooler temperatures were the theme over the past few days, but that is starting to slide behind us as a warm front lifts across the state today. This warm front will bring a lot more moisture and heat into the state of Iowa.

Dew point temperatures were in the low to upper 50s Tuesday through early Thursday afternoon, but as this warm front lifts over the state dew point temperatures will rise into the mid 60s by Thursday evening and the lower 70s throughout Friday. This will make it feel incredibly sticky for the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend.

Dew Point Temperatures Will Rise Over the Next Couple Days

Moisture is a necessary ingredient in storms, so the increase in moisture will also increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms starting tonight. The best chance for overnight storms will be in northern and northwest Iowa after midnight and before sunrise. Drier moments are expected throughout the mid to late morning and the early afternoon, although isolated showers are still possible. The best chance for storms throughout Friday will be during the late afternoon and evening along a weak front in the southeastern part of the state. Scattered but short-lived strong to severe storms will be possible.

Storm Path Thursday Evening through Friday Evening