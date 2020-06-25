 

Humidity Returns Tonight with Storm Chances

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Low humidity and cooler temperatures were the theme over the past few days, but that is starting to slide behind us as a warm front lifts across the state today. This warm front will bring a lot more moisture and heat into the state of Iowa.

Dew point temperatures were in the low to upper 50s Tuesday through early Thursday afternoon, but as this warm front lifts over the state dew point temperatures will rise into the mid 60s by Thursday evening and the lower 70s throughout Friday. This will make it feel incredibly sticky for the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend.

Dew Point Temperatures Will Rise Over the Next Couple Days

Moisture is a necessary ingredient in storms, so the increase in moisture will also increase the chances for showers and thunderstorms starting tonight. The best chance for overnight storms will be in northern and northwest Iowa after midnight and before sunrise. Drier moments are expected throughout the mid to late morning and the early afternoon, although isolated showers are still possible. The best chance for storms throughout Friday will be during the late afternoon and evening along a weak front in the southeastern part of the state. Scattered but short-lived strong to severe storms will be possible.

Storm Path Thursday Evening through Friday Evening

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 87° 70°

Friday

88° / 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 88° 69°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 70°

Sunday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 10% 89° 72°

Monday

90° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 89° 73°

Wednesday

87° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 30% 87° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

Popular

Latest News

More News