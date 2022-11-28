IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa.

A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of the low, we’ll have mild conditions and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday. Some spotty showers and drizzle are possible ahead of the low late Monday to early Tuesday.

It will be cold enough for snow in northwest Iowa in the morning on Tuesday. The snow will continue there through the day, leading to the highest totals of 3 to 5 in northwestern Iowa.

A few far Northwest Iowa Counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday late morning in Central Iowa ahead of the front and then drop back to the 30s by the late afternoon and evening.

With the transition to colder air, the rain mix will change to all snow between 3 and 7 PM in Central Iowa, including communities like Des Moines and Ames. Winds will increase from the northwest with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

Totals in Des Moines and Ames will range from a dusting to 2″. Here is how much snow we’re expecting through late Wednesday night across the state:

