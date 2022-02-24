A Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon and lasts until Midnight for areas along I-35 and Eastern Iowa. Des Moines and Ames are in this advisory. Roads will be getting slippery in spots by tonight with the light snow falling.

Winter Weather Advisory Counties

A shortwave of energy from the Four Corners region is lifting across Iowa today. Low-level stratus clouds are producing some flurries this morning, but the main energy arrives after noon. A northeasterly wind from Lake Michigan will help to increase low-level moisture and begin the on-set of light snow mid-day on Thursday. The snow looks to be widespread and light across the area through the afternoon and evening.

10 AM Thursday through Midnight

Peak snowfall rates will occur in the late afternoon through the evening commute.



The snow also appears to be very dry and fluffy. A high snow ratio could lead to 1 to 3″ of snow through the day and into the late evening. The wind will pick up to 15 to 20 mph during the evening and lead to some blowing and drifting of the new snow.

Expected Snowfall Totals