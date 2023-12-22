Fog will be with us overnight and at least into the middle part of the morning on Saturday before winds pick up enough Saturday afternoon to break up and lift the fog. We get a respite from precipitation until Sunday morning in western Iowa and midday Sunday in central Iowa.

The image above comes to us from the Weather Predication Center, and shows a general area of 1.5″ rainfall and more over the state by 00Z Thursday (6PM Wednesday evening).

The image above comes from our GRAF computer model, which is a shorter-range model taking us through 11am on Christmas Day. As you can see we’ll already be looking at totals well in excess of an inch of rainfall by then.

The image above is from America’s GFS computer model, which extends farther forward in time. This model seems to be on the heavy side of predictions, with over two inches of rainfall in many areas.

Seen above are totals from the European model, which seems to be on the conservative side of things as of this writing. In short, it seems likely that we’ll see rainfall totals by Tuesday morning of 1-2″ across Iowa. Good news for our drought-stricken state!