Heavy Snow Begins Today in Central Iowa

Travel is set to become very difficult across Iowa later today as a winter storm moves into Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning begins at various times for the different counties through the morning as snow lifts north across the state and sits in place leading to quickly accumulating snow.

The snow will first begin falling early this morning in southern Iowa along the Missouri border. The snow will lift up towards the I-80 line with light snow beginning to fall along that line between 11 AM and Noon.

NOON Monday

Snow will start to accumulate along I-80 and the Des Moines Metro through the afternoon with 3 to 5″ on the ground by 5 PM.

Snow will start to fall north of Hwy 30 after 2 PM and the area of snow looks to set up it’s northern edge right around a line from Fort Dodge to the northern edge of Hamilton and Hardin Counties.

From Highway 30 to the Missouri border, totals look to range from 8 to 12″. North of Highway 30, totals will be 7″ or less with just a trace along the Minnesota border.

It will be windy as the snow falls. This will lead to low visibility and blowing snow over roads even after the accumulating snow has come to an end.

Some light snow will linger through early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 20s.