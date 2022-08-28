Rainfall totals were quite heavy through the overnight in Central Iowa, with widespread totals in the 1 to 3 inch range. Totals as high as 4.50″ were reported.
Rain will come to an end by noon in the state, and while a few storms are possible to the north, they should be much more isolated than last night.
Here are some of the highest reported totals:
- Earlham 4.0″
- Gilbert 3.99″
- Minburn 3.54″
- Ames 3.28″
- Fort Dodge 3.02″
- Granger 2.96″
- Polk City 2.78″
- Creston 2.75″
- Waukee 2.44″
- Eagle Grove 2.42″
- Windsor Heights 2.17″
- Des Moines Airport 2.06″