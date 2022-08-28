Rainfall totals were quite heavy through the overnight in Central Iowa, with widespread totals in the 1 to 3 inch range. Totals as high as 4.50″ were reported.

Rain will come to an end by noon in the state, and while a few storms are possible to the north, they should be much more isolated than last night.

Here are some of the highest reported totals:

Earlham 4.0″

Gilbert 3.99″

Minburn 3.54″

Ames 3.28″

Fort Dodge 3.02″

Granger 2.96″

Polk City 2.78″

Creston 2.75″

Waukee 2.44″

Eagle Grove 2.42″

Windsor Heights 2.17″

Des Moines Airport 2.06″