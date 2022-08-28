Rainfall totals were quite heavy through the overnight in Central Iowa, with widespread totals in the 1 to 3 inch range. Totals as high as 4.50″ were reported.

Rain will come to an end by noon in the state, and while a few storms are possible to the north, they should be much more isolated than last night.

Here are some of the highest reported totals:

  • Earlham 4.0″
  • Gilbert 3.99″
  • Minburn 3.54″
  • Ames 3.28″
  • Fort Dodge 3.02″
  • Granger 2.96″
  • Polk City 2.78″
  • Creston 2.75″
  • Waukee 2.44″
  • Eagle Grove 2.42″
  • Windsor Heights 2.17″
  • Des Moines Airport 2.06″