DES MOINES, Iowa — Several rounds of showers and storms are likely across central Iowa for the rest of the week, bringing the potential for heavy rain. Cooler air moves in by the weekend.

Some showers moved through southern and eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. The afternoon looks to bring drier conditions overall. A stray shower or two is possible.

Rain chances ramp up overnight. Heavier showers and a few storms overspread central Iowa beginning around midnight. Rain will likely continue through the overnight and into Thursday morning. Conditions should dry out close to noon Thursday, leaving us with a mostly dry afternoon and early evening.

Another push of heavy rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. A large amount of the rain moves into eastern Iowa by Friday morning, but some showers and storms could redevelop over central Iowa by Friday afternoon and evening. This weather system should push east by the weekend, with just a few lingering showers around Saturday morning.

Overall, the next several days will give us some much-needed rain. Totals look the greatest along and north of I-80. Some locations could pick up at least an inch or two of rain. Since this rain will arrive over a prolonged period, impactful flooding is not expected.

This weather system leaves cooler air in its wake. Highs will be in the 50s over the weekend with overall cloudy skies. Temperatures remain in the 50s next week, but sunnier conditions finally build in.